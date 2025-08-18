Naomi Announces She Is Pregnant On WWE Raw, Vacates Women’s World Title

On tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Women’s World Champion Naomi announced that she is pregnant and will be out of action for at least nine months. As a result, she has been forced to vacate her championship.

The announcement came during an in-ring segment hosted by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Naomi came to the ring in her street clothes, holding the Women’s World Title. After receiving a warm reception from the crowd, she revealed the happy news by showing a clip from an upcoming episode of “Stephanie’s Places,” where her husband, Jimmy Uso, confirmed there is a “baby on board.”

The live crowd in Philadelphia met the news with a loud cheer and chants of “You deserve it.”

Following the video, Adam Pearce moved to take the championship from Naomi, but she refused to hand it over, stating that she isn’t giving him “sh*t” and that she has relinquished titles before and didn’t want to do it again. After telling Pearce to leave the ring, she cut a promo telling the women’s locker room they should be thanking her husband for getting her pregnant and taking her out of action.

She declared that “the Bloodline will continue” before laying her custom championship belt in the center of the ring as the crowd chanted “Baby Uso.” She promised to return and pick up right where she left off.

"On the brightside, I guess The Bloodline continues baby!"



– Naomi ?#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/5JI5Q0ijuJ — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) August 19, 2025