Naomi Shares Baby Sonogram, Dabbing At 16 Weeks

Former WWE World Champion Naomi has shared another look at her and Jimmy Uso’s child, who is already showing off its dabbing skills. On Instagram, Naomi shared a sonogram in which their future child had its arms in a dabbing move. Naomi saw the funny side to this, sharing that it was “crazy” that their future child was dabbing at 16 weeks.

Naomi’s post sparked a flurry of positive messages from fans and wrestlers alike. Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax shared their excitement via emojis while Natalya was excited at the sonogram, posting, “Oh my goodness!!!!!!”

Naomi shared that she is pregnant during an August 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. While this is incredible news for Naomi, her pregnancy brought an end to her reign as WWE Women’s World Champion. In September 2025, Naomi shared a sonogram and joked that she was still being kicked despite her current break from the ring.

Naomi already has eyes on working with AJ Lee once she’s back in the ring, but that won’t be for many more months to come. In the meantime, Naomi will continue to share updates about her pregnancy as she and Jimmy Uso prepare for another addition to their family.