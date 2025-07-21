Cardi B, Naomi
Naomi and Cardi B’s Feud Escalates Before WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2025

Naomi and Cardi B engaged in a heated exchange on X, mere weeks before the music artists serves as the host of WWE SummerSlam. Naomi shot back at Cardi B after the rapper sided with WWE Sign Guy over a humorous swing at the new WWE Women’s World Champion.

Over a day later, tensions between the two had not mellowed out.

Cardi B isn’t the only person who’ll be busy at SummerSlam as Naomi is set to defend her title against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. With the odds already stacked against her, the reigning champ may come to regret getting on the wrong side of the host of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

