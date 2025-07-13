Naomi Cashes in MITB to Win Women’s World Championship at Evolution

WWE Evolution 2 delivered a shocking conclusion as Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the Women’s World Championship, marking a pivotal moment in her career and adding another dramatic chapter to WWE’s premier women’s wrestling event.

Main Event Chaos Leads to Title Change

The evening’s main event originally featured IYO SKY defending her Women’s World Championship against challenger Rhea Ripley in what was shaping up to be a classic encounter. Both competitors delivered a physical and competitive match filled with near falls and high-impact maneuvers that had the crowd on their feet.

However, the match took an unexpected turn when Naomi’s music hit, signaling her intention to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase she had been carrying. The cash-in transformed the one-on-one championship match into a chaotic triple threat scenario, immediately shifting the dynamics and creating new opportunities.

Naomi strategically used the briefcase as a weapon, incapacitating IYO SKY and clearing Rhea Ripley from the ring before executing her signature Split-Legged Moonsault for the victory.

Historic Achievement for Naomi

This championship victory represents several significant milestones in Naomi’s WWE career. The win marks her first reign with the Women’s World Championship, adding to her impressive collection that already includes two SmackDown Women’s Championship reigns. This latest triumph brings her total singles championship count in WWE to three titles.

Naomi’s journey to this moment has been years in the making. Previously holding the SmackDown Women’s Championship twice and capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on two occasions, she has consistently proven herself as one of WWE’s most dynamic and accomplished female performers. Her victory also makes her the first-ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal winner to later capture the Women’s World Championship.

Post-Match Reactions and Sportsmanship

Despite the controversial nature of the finish, the evening concluded on a note of mutual respect. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, both having put forth tremendous efforts in the original match, showed sportsmanship in the ring following Naomi’s victory. This moment of respect highlighted the competitive spirit and professionalism that defines WWE’s women’s division.

The crowd’s reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with fans celebrating Naomi’s long-awaited championship moment. Commentary teams and wrestling analysts have already begun discussing this victory as a standout moment in WWE’s ongoing commitment to elevating women’s wrestling.

Looking Ahead

With Naomi now holding the Women’s World Championship, questions immediately turn to potential challengers and the direction of the women’s division. Both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley have legitimate claims to future title opportunities, setting up potential compelling storylines for upcoming WWE programming.

Naomi’s victory at WWE Evolution 2 not only crowns a new champion but reinforces the unpredictable and exciting nature of Money in the Bank cash-ins. As WWE continues to build its women’s division, moments like these demonstrate the depth of talent and storytelling possibilities that make women’s wrestling appointment television for fans worldwide.