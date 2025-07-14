Naomi Clarifies WWE Brand Status After World Title Win

After cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution to win the Women’s World Championship, Naomi has clarified her brand status. Though being a WWE SmackDown Superstar, Naomi now holds the richest prize for women on Monday Night Raw.

Speaking on the Evolution Recap Show, Naomi was asked whether her title win meant she was now part of Raw. She confirmed that fans can expect to see much more of her on the red brand moving forward.

“I always feel like Raw did me dirty. I never had any success over there, so yeah, I want to turn that around. I’ve got some stuff I need to do. “I feel like I haven’t been in the conversation with the women that have been over there. Nah, and we’re about to have some good conversations.”

Naomi’s farewell to SmackDown also means saying goodbye to Jade Cargill, her former friend turned fierce rival. Naomi relished in bidding adieu to Jade, saying “I love that. For me. I’m the champion.

With a stacked roster including Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, Becky Lynch, and others, Naomi is joining an elite group of talent. Time will tell how Naomi fares on Monday Nights.