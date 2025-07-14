Naomi: Women’s World Title Win Validates My Return To WWE

At WWE Evolution, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the Women’s World Championship, her first singles title since returning to WWE in January 2024. Speaking on the post-show, Naomi reflected on her return to WWE and how this victory validates the decision to come back.

“It’s everything. Me returning, I wanted to be better, do better, become better. And I think this solidifies that and proves that.”

Naomi walked out of WWE in May 2022 due to creative frustrations, and would carve a path for herself as a Knockout in TNA Wrestling. When asked what she learned duyring her time away, Naomi wasn’t short of answers.

“I learned so much about myself, about the business, about confidence and honestly about just continuing to keep going. You never know what can happen in this business.”

Naomi’s return to WWE has seen ups and downs, but now she’s riding high as the Women’s World Champion. Whether it’s a short reign or a long reign, nobody can take away the fact that Naomi was the one standing tall when WWE Evolution went off the air.