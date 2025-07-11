Naomi Jokes About Becoming A Fatu For WWE Push

Naomi officially became a Fatu when she married Jimmy Uso, joining one of the most influential and successful families in all of wrestling. In 2025, Naomi is arguably on the biggest run of her WWE career, but does she have her family ties to thank?

Over the years, some fans believe that those connected to the Samoan Wrestling Dynasty are given opportunities that should have gone to other deserving talents. When Drew McIntyre argued that becoming a Fatu is useful to get said push, Naomi joked that this is why she joined the family.

That’s why I changed my last name to Fatu hahhahahahhahahahhahahah?? https://t.co/NLhEx2zZaU — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) July 11, 2025

In WWE, Naomi is a former SmackDown Women’s Champion and currently holds the Women’s Money in the Bank contract. With all cash-ins being successful so far, another title role appears inevitable for the dangerous Superstar.