Naomi & Jimmy Uso Share Leadership Lessons: Protect Your Peace and Energy

WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi and Jimmy Uso have shared crucial insights about maintaining personal boundaries and protecting mental health while navigating demanding wrestling careers.

Setting Boundaries and Protecting Energy

“Protect your peace and your energy—even with family,” Naomi emphasized during their appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast, highlighting lessons learned during her time away from WWE.

The champion stressed the importance of saying no without guilt, particularly when it comes to financial requests and time demands. “It’s okay to say no… you can be taken advantage of—even if people don’t mean it,” she explained.

Overcoming Self-Doubt

Naomi revealed how she transformed her relationship with self-doubt, a battle that previously impacted her career trajectory. “I let [the self-doubt voice] win before—now I fight it,” she declared, demonstrating the mindset shift that fueled her current championship success.

Jimmy Uso’s Perspective on Adversity

Jimmy Uso shared his approach to reframing adversity, offering perspective that extends beyond wrestling. “When you feel like you’re buried—no, you’ve just been planted,” he philosophized about overcoming challenging periods.

The Tag Team Champion also discussed the value of digital detox for mental clarity. “I got off social media for about two years… turning everything off mentally,” he revealed, crediting the break with improving his presence and performance.

Prioritizing Their Relationship Unit

Both wrestlers emphasized prioritizing their relationship unit above external pressures. “Our unit has to be okay first… I can’t help everybody else if I’m not okay,” Naomi stated, explaining their approach to supporting others while maintaining their own stability.

Their communication philosophy centers on consistency and authenticity. “Communication… keep it new so it don’t be old… checking in is key,” Jimmy noted.

