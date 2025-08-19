Naomi Pregnancy: What To Know About WWE Star’s Timeline, Family, and Championship Future

On the August 18 episode of WWE Raw, Women’s World Champion Naomi announced she is pregnant, joined in the ring by her husband, Jimmy Uso. As part of her emotional announcement, Naomi relinquished her championship, vowing to return “in nine months and some change” and promising to pick up right where she left off when she comes back.

Relationship and Marriage History

Naomi (Trinity Fatu) and Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Fatu) have been together for over 11 years. The couple began dating after meeting through WWE developmental and tied the knot on January 16, 2014. Their wedding was featured on the reality series Total Divas.

Previous Marriages or Children

This is the first child for Naomi.

Jimmy Uso has two children, Jaiden and Jayla Fatu, from a previous relationship. Naomi has been their stepmother since marrying Jimmy Uso in 2014.

Omg so Naomi is currently 7 weeks pregnant and found out she was pregnant last Sunday.



Had a banger triple threat match at Summerslam and fought at raw pregnant and didn’t even know it ? pic.twitter.com/WtWOJ4OKDK — Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) August 19, 2025

Expected Time Away from WWE

Naomi will be out of WWE action for the duration of her pregnancy. She indicated on Raw that she plans to return in “nine months and some change,” typical of a standard maternity leave in professional sports.

Naomi and Jimmy Uso, married since 2014, are expecting their first child together. Naomi is stepmother to Jimmy’s two children from a previous relationship. Naomi is expected to be away from WWE for at least nine months.