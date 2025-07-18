Naomi Offering Cash Reward To Relocate Lost Custom Suitcase

Naomi may have captured the Women’s World Championship at Evolution, but not everything is perfect right now for the new titleholder. Now, Naomi is calling on fans in Atlanta for help—and she’s offering a cash reward to anyone who can solve the mystery of her missing suitcase scooter.

Naomi took to X to share that her customized suitcase scooter, designed by special effects artist Jason Baker, went missing at the State Farm Arena last week. Naomi is so eager to be reunited with her case, that she’s offering a cash reward to any fan who can help her get the suitcase back.

My suitcase scooter ? ? that @bakingjason customized for me and I love dearly got left at the @statefarmarena and can’t be found. If you see anybody in #atlanta riding it push them off and call me ???. I will also give a cash reward to whoever solves this mystery and help me… pic.twitter.com/mg2UjGPpZ0 — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) July 17, 2025

The case won’t be hard to miss as it features a black design with Naomi’s signature caution tape, a key part of her aesthetic since turning heel. The intricate design is the work of Jason Baker, a horror effects legend who has worked with WWE several times. Examples of Baker’s work includes the design of the Fiend, Uncle Howdy, Triple H’s WrestleMania 30 entrance, and the Lily doll, to name just a few.

One can only hope that somebody spots the scooter and gets it back to Naomi. For the champ, this isn’t just an item to hold luggage, but it is a key aspect of her journey to the top of WWE.