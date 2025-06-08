Naomi, Post-MITB
Naomi Vows to Stay on Top After Women’s Money in the Bank Win

by Thomas Lowson
WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Naomi has a golden opportunity after winning the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, and she’s ready to rise. In her first interview following her victory, Naomi reflected on the possibilities that await her.

“This is career-changing for me. This can catapult me to where I see myself where I’ve always should’ve been. Been there, but could never really keep it there. But this time, I’m going to get there and I’m going to stay there.”

2025 has also seen Naomi turn heel for the second time in her WWE career, and her first heel turn in close to a decade. For Naomi, turning from face to heel wasn’t just a choice, but a necessity.

“I had to pack the Glow away for a little bit. Glow just couldn’t get the things done at this stage, at this caliber that we’re at in the division. So I had to come up with something else and it’s working. So I’m gonna stay there.”

Now, Naomi has a shot at a Women’s Championship, an opportunity that could keep her on SmackDown or move to Raw. Whatever direction Naomi takes next, any woman with gold around her waist should learn to proceed with caution.

Big E Praises Naomi After WWE Money in the Bank Win

