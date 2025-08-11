Naomi Not Medically Cleared, WWE Raw Title Match Canceled

In a major breaking news announcement just hours before showtime, WWE has announced that Women’s World Champion Naomi is not medically cleared to compete on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Her scheduled championship match against IYO SKY has been canceled.

The company made the announcement via its official social media channels on Monday afternoon. The brief statement confirmed the champion is unable to compete and that the story is still developing.

“BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw,” the post read. “Tune into tonight for continuing coverage on this developing story.”

The bout was scheduled to be the main event of tonight’s show from Quebec City. It would have been Naomi’s first defense of the Women’s World Championship since she successfully retained the title in a chaotic triple-threat match against both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at the SummerSlam premium live event over a week ago.

IYO SKY was granted this one-on-one rematch by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce because she was not the person who was pinned in the SummerSlam match. The nature and severity of Naomi’s injury are not yet known.

The news that Naomi is not medically cleared puts her next scheduled title defense in serious question. The new Women’s World Champion is slated to defend her title against Stephanie Vaquer, the winner of the Evolution Battle Royal, at the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31.