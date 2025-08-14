Naomi Reveals How Her 2022 WWE Exit Changed Her

Naomi has opened up about her WWE walkout.

The current Women’s World Champion appeared on the latest episode of Stephanie McMahon’s podcast alongside her husband, Jimmy Uso. The duo talked about things such as working on Total Divas, The Bloodline saga, talents like Becky Lynch inspiring the female performers and more.

During the interview, they also talked about the female star walking out of WWE with her then partner, Sasha Banks in 2022 and then returning to the promotion in 2024. Stephanie asked the 2025 Money In The Bank winner what she learned from this journey. Naomi discussed how it was the first time she got the chance to figure out what she really wanted:

“I think when the walkout and all of that happened, I think that was the first time honestly, in my adult life, where I had the chance to stop, rethink, redefine, and figure out what I really wanted next, how I wanted my life to move forward from this. And I really, in the beginning, struggled trying to process that. I thought I didn’t want to wrestle anymore. I thought I was done.”

It Made Me Stronger: Naomi

Jimmy Uso remained in WWE while his wife went away to forge a new path for herself when she joined Impact Wrestling. Naomi became one of the faces of the promotion, and held the prestigious Knockouts Championship during her run.

The former TNA star mentioned how Jimmy staying in WWE meant that she had to deal with a lot of emotions alone. For the wrestling veteran however, it was ultimately a positive experience which made her stronger:

“I had to go through a lot emotionally and mentally on my own because he had his own stuff going on. And that was the first time where I just had to do the work on myself. And it was, I think it was great. It made me stronger. It relit a fire in me. I became a lot more confident in myself because I didn’t have him to reassure me on things about work.”

The WWE champion explained that she grew a lot during her time away from the company, and she was refreshed and refocused when she returned to the Endeavor owned promotion.