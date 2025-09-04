Naomi Responds To Reports Of AJ Lee WWE’s Return

Excitement is continuing to grow regarding AJ Lee’s return to WWE, even though the company hasn’t (officially) confirmed her comeback. While WWE are keeping coy, Naomi isn’t staying quiet, and has openly addressed Lee’s reported comeback. On X, the former Women’s World Champion loathed the idea that she will have to wait for her pregnancy before she gets the chance to face AJ Lee in the ring once more.

If she returns while I’m out yall will witness the crash out of the century on this app?? https://t.co/6xYzzVEynv — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 3, 2025

AJ Lee and Naomi fought dozens of times, both on TV, at pay-per-view events, and at untelevised house shows, during Lee’s first run with WWE. Lee’s final match on the March 30, 2015, edition of WWE Raw would see the former Divas Champion team with Naomi and Paige (now Saraya) to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya.

Lee’s return is expected to be as part of the ongoing CM Punk feud against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. WWE Shop recently spoiled that AJ Lee’s return is coming and that new merchandise is in the works, though deleted this post from their X account.

As for Naomi, she’ll be out of action for several more months, and there’s no word on how long she will be out post-birth. However long it is, Naomi is ready to share the ring with AJ Lee once more.