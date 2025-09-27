Naomi Sonogram
Naomi Shares Sonogram, Still Getting Kicked Outside WWE

by Thomas Lowson

Naomi won’t be competing in WWE for several more months, but that hasn’t stopped the Raw Superstar from taking a kicking. The former WWE Women’s World Champion took to social media to update fans on her pregnancy, posting a sonogram video. Naomi appreciated the irony of her active child-to-be, adding that “Being out of in-ring action and still getting kicked is crazy.”

Naomi’s pregnancy forced her to vacate the WWE Women’s World Championship, a title she captured at WWE Evolution in July 2025. In the days prior to her reveal, Naomi was abruptly pulled from in-ring action, leaving many to speculate that a baby was on the way.

Naomi plans on returning to the very top of WWE when she can come back, and also has eyes on working with AJ Lee again. For now, the former Women’s World Champion’s child is proving that they can throw kicks like so many members of their wrestling family.

Jordynne Grace Predicted Naomi’s Pregnancy, Calls Baby A Champion
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

