Naomi To Provide Injury Update On WWE Raw

WWE has announced that the Women’s World Champion, Naomi, will appear on this coming Monday’s episode of Raw. The announcement was made during Friday night’s broadcast of SmackDown.

Naomi is scheduled to be on the August 18th episode of Raw to address her current medical status. The champion’s appearance comes after she was unexpectedly pulled from this past week’s show just hours before it went on the air.

“The Glow” was originally scheduled to defend her Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY in the main event of the August 11th episode of Raw. However, WWE announced that she was not medically cleared to compete, and the match was canceled without a specific reason being given.

There was no update on Naomi’s condition provided during the Raw broadcast, leaving her status in question. This situation has also put her next scheduled title defense in jeopardy. Naomi is slated to defend the Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer, the winner of the Evolution Battle Royal, at the WWE Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31. Fans will be eagerly awaiting her update on Monday to find out if that match will still take place.

Also announced for this Monday’s episode of Raw is a major inter-promotional singles match, as the LWO’s Penta is scheduled to go one-on-one with The New Day’s Xavier Woods.