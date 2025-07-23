Natalya Heading To AAA In Latest Non-WWE Appearance

Natalya is set to make her debut in AAA at the upcoming AAA Alianzas event this week—a significant milestone in lengthy career. AAA announced via its official X account that Natalya will appear at the Alianzas tour event in Mexico City on Friday, July 25.

“NATALYA will visit MEXICO CITY to participate in the #AlianzasAAA ? tour event this FRIDAY, July 25. Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium.”

NATALYA visitará CIUDAD DE MÉXICO para participar en el evento de la gira #AlianzasAAA ? de este VIERNES 25 de julio.



Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera.



Natalya’s role in AAA marks her latest appearance outside of WWE. On August 2, Natalya will return to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in Rutherford, New Jersey where she will face TNA Wrestling’s Masha Slamovich.

WWE announced its acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania weekend, and there’s been plenty of WWE involvement ever since. With Los Garza holding the AAA World Tag Team Championships, and now Natalya’s involvement, Alianzas looks to be a can’t-miss event.