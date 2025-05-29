Natalya Breaks Down Strengths and Weaknesses of Top WWE Stars

WWE veteran Natalya offered candid assessments of the women’s division’s top stars in an interview with Bill Apter for Wrestlebinge, providing insider perspective on what makes current performers successful and where they can improve.

Rhea Ripley’s Vibe

Discussing Rhea Ripley, Natalya praised the former champion’s understanding of star presence.

“She knows she understands that less is more which is what a lot of the top stars understand. It’s about like your face. It’s about your energy. It’s about your vibe,” Natalya explained, before jokingly adding, “She needs to stop being so sexy.”

Lyra Valkyria: Great Wrestler

For rising star Lyra Valkyria, Natalya expressed enthusiasm about her in-ring abilities while identifying areas for growth.

“I love her style. I love that she loves wrestling. She’s a great wrestler,” she said. However, Natalya noted that Valkyrie’s main weakness “is just we just need to see more of her. I want to see her get into a deep story.”

Jade Cargill’s Star Power

Regarding Jade Cargill, Natalya acknowledged the former AEW star’s natural charisma despite limited in-ring interactions.

“She has this it factor. She has this star power about her,” Natalya observed. “Whether you like me or whether you hate me, you’re talking about me, you’re watching me.”

Natalya was particularly complimentary of Naomi’s recent career renaissance, stating she had no weaknesses to point out. “She can speak, she can work, she looks the part, she’s a professional, and she’s finally getting that chance to shine.”

These evaluations highlight the depth and variety within WWE’s current women’s roster, showcasing different strengths that contribute to compelling television programming.