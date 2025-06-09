WWE’s Natalya Makes History with Lou Thesz Award Recognition

Natalya Neidhart is adding another milestone to her storied career and is making history in the process. The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Natalya will receive the prestigious Lou Thesz Award at its 2025 reunion. With this award, Natalya becomes the first female professional wrestler to ever receive the honor.

The CAC shared the news with a powerful tribute to her legacy:

“A true trailblazer. A record-breaker. A history-maker. The Cauliflower Alley Club proudly announces that Natalya Neidhart will receive the Lou Thesz Award at this year’s reunion—making her the first female professional wrestler ever to earn this prestigious honor. “From technical excellence to her lasting impact across generations, Natalya’s legacy continues to elevate the entire wrestling industry.”

2025 has been a major year for Natalya, who has expanded her in-ring work beyond the company. This year, Natalya has competed for the NWA and Bloodsport, showing a new, edgier side than what fans are used to in WWE. Later this year, Natalya’s memoir will be released, giving fans an in-depth insight into her life and career.

With this award, Natalya joins an elite list of wrestling figures who have made significant contributions both inside and outside the ring. This recognition reinforces her legacy as one of WWE’s most respected veterans.