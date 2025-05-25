Hall of Famer Teases Natalya’s Next Non-WWE Appearance

Natalya has competed twice outside of WWE in 2025, showcasing her skills in both GCW Bloodsport as well as the NWA. Now, Booker T has teased that Natalya may be making her way to Reality of Wrestling. During the GLORY 3: Live Stream Kickoff on ROW’s official YouTube channel, Booker and Brad Gilmore spoke about Natalya possibly joining ROW with Booker hinting that something is coming.

“I was just having a conversation just yesterday… I don’t want to give away too many secrets. We keep everything real close to the vest, you know what I mean?”

Gilmore noted that there was a recent report stating that Natalya has expressed interest in competing in a Reality of Wrestling ring. Booker responded by saying he could easily see it happen.

“Let’s just explore. Let’s use that word… I can see Natalya stepping into Reality of Wrestling and making a huge, huge impact.”

Booker’s no stranger to pulling surprises at ROW with several NXT Superstars having appeared for the promotion. Whether it’s a guest appearance, a training session, or something more long-term, Natalya is more than welcome in a ROW ring.