WWE Veteran Believes AJ Lee Will Be Ready To Compete In Her Return

More AJ Lee talk.

The former WWE star is heavily rumored for a wrestling return after the events of Clash In Paris last week. The event saw Becky Lynch helping Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight title, costing Lee’s husband CM Punk the match.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, wrestling veteran Natalya joined the conversation about a potential AJ Lee return. She was asked if the former Divas Champion would be in ring shape if she did make a comeback, and Natalya responded positively:

“I think yes. I think she will be able to go. But the biggest thing is that you cannot — Becky needs to have her ass kicked and I think that if A.J. really — if she’s really gonna stand up for (CM) Punk… If I saw my husband getting slapped by Becky Lynch, Becky Lynch would be having her ass handed to her.”

She Looked Jacked: Natalya

Natalya mentioned there would be an emotional charge in the person wanting to come back for revenge or redemption that would stand out above everything. Though the current WWE star, who also runs the new version of the Hart Family Dungeon claimed that she has no idea if AJ Lee is actually training for a return:

“I would say, in my personal, professional opinion, I think she is ready to go. Yeah, absolutely, but again, I don’t know where people are training, I don’t know where people’s bodies are at. I saw a picture of her a couple months ago. She looked jacked. Again, I don’t know what she’s been doing behind the scenes because she does live a very private life.”

CM Punk has teased an appearance on this Friday’s SmackDown emanating from his hometown of Chicago. Many believe it’ll be the show where Lee’s return is officially confirmed.