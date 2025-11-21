Natalya Reveals Reaction To Maxxine Dupri’s IC Title Win

Natalya has revealed her thoughts on Maxxine Dupri’s Raw win.

The latest episode of the Red Branded show saw Becky Lynch defending her Women’s IC title against the inexperienced star. AJ Lee made her surprise return during this match, distracting The Man and allowing Dupri to pick up the victory.

Natalya, who has teamed with the new IC champion before and also helped train her, commented on her win on Busted Open Radio. She said that she is genuinely happy that the WWE star, real name Sydney Jeannine Zmrzel, got this moment:

“Sydney is her real name. She’s such a good person. She’s somebody that, she just lights up a room. I love it. I just love talking to her. I love her energy, even outside the ring. This is a moment that I’m very genuinely happy for her as from human to human.”

Not Afraid of Hard Work: Natalya

The WWE veteran also praised Dupri as a hard-working talent. She explained that being a WWE superstar is about more than just the matches:

“The thing I love about Maxxine is that she’s not afraid of hard work. She has a very strong work ethic. And work ethic isn’t just, ‘Hey, I work out hard in the ring,’ or, ‘Hey, I work out hard in the gym.’ To be a professional wrestler, to make it in this industry, to make it at the highest level, which is where she’s at right now, you gotta do [so much]. There are so many different factors involved. From how you present yourself on social media, the way that you take care of your body, the way your wrestling gear looks, the way that you talk to people, how you engage with your audience.”

The Hart Family member later discussed how the connection with the audience is the biggest thing you need to become a superstar. She put Maxxine in the same list as Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona, as people who never had it easy but who left no stone unturned in their effort.