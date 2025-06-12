Natalya Praises Liv Morgan’s Attack on Nikki Bella

WWE veteran Natalya has praised Liv Morgan’s passionate confrontation with Nikki Bella from this week’s WWE RAW, calling it authentic and compelling in her latest column for the Toronto Sun.

The Queen of Hearts, who is widely regarded as a prominent figure in the WWE locker room, expressed her admiration for how Morgan handled the situation when she was excluded from Bella’s Evolution 2 promo.

Natalya Approves

Natalya praised the authenticity she witnessed in Morgan’s promo and subsequent attack on the former Divas Champion.

“When she was cutting that promo on Nikki Bella for being forgotten and she didn’t mention my name, and I’m the best. It was coming from her soul, I felt it. She was just in the zone. Nikki needed that energy because Liv is like, you know what b****, this is where we are now and you need to step up your game. It kicked off the story to where now I want to see them fight.” Natalya on the Toronto Sun

Natalya emphasized that Morgan’s emotional response felt genuine and that the confrontation effectively established a compelling storyline between the two wrestlers.

The RAW Incident Recap

Nikki Bella returned on Monday’s WWE Raw to promote the upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event, delivering a promo where she named current stars carrying on the legacy of WWE legends. However, Bella notably excluded Morgan from her list, which led to the former Women’s World Champion confronting her about the omission.

The verbal exchange escalated when Morgan laid out Bella with her signature Oblivion finisher, making a statement about her standing in the women’s division.

Setting Up Evolution

Natalya’s comments reinforce speculation about a potential match between Morgan and Bella at the upcoming Evolution event. The veteran wrestler believes the confrontation successfully launched a storyline that fans want to see continue.

Reports suggest Morgan may receive backup from Raquel Rodriguez, while Nikki Bella could turn to her sister Brie Bella for assistance, potentially setting up either a singles match or tag team contest at Evolution.

Natalya’s endorsement of Morgan’s actions adds credibility to the storyline and highlights the respect the former Riott Squad member has earned from her peers in the locker room.