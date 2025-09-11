Natalya Wants Saraya Rematch Decade After Last WWE Showdown

Questions remain about Saraya’s in-ring future following her exit from AEW earlier this year. Now, Natalya, a familiar foe of the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion, is ready to step back in the ring with the Brit.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Natalya recalled her history with Saraya and openly invited her back for a rematch. Not only does Natalya want a rematch with the former Paige, but the Canadian believes the match would be one for the ages.

“I would love to have a match with you again. It would be a generational match—and I’d get your ass to the Dungeon—because we have unfinished business.”

Natalya and Saraya shared the ring dozens of times in WWE, both as allies and as opponents. Their most recent match as adversaries took place during the October 27, 2015, taping of WWE SmackDown, which saw Paige get the win.

While Natalya is ready to lace up her boots to take on Saraya, that doesn’t mean the pair aren’t friends. On the contrary, Natalya is ready to welcome her former colleague to one of her training sessions.

“You’re always invited to the Dungeon anytime, but I would love to wrestle you again… you are one of the women who stood up for the division when others didn’t have the courage.”

Saraya is open to a WWE return, but as of July 2025, no contact had been made by the promotion. Time will tell if Saraya ever steps in a WWE ring again, but if she does, Natalya will be waiting for her.