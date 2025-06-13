Natalya Says Nikki Bella Turned Down Special Perk Upon WWE Return

Natalya has revealed that Hall of Famer Nikki Bella turned down a special perk offered by officials upon her most recent WWE return.

The Hart Family member recently spoke to Toronto Sun after being announced as the recipient of the 2025 Lou Thesz Award as part of the Cauliflower Alley Club reunion in August. She discussed things such as the recent situation with R-Truth and more.

While discussing Nikki Bella’s WWE return on this past Monday’s Raw, Natalya revealed that the company had offered her a private locker room, which the Total Divas star refused:

“They wanted to get Nikki her own locker room. They were like, we’re going to get Nikki Bella her own room, she’s going to have her own space, we’ll put a fruit tray in there and all this stuff that she wanted. She goes, ‘No. I don’t want to change in my own locker room.’ This is what I love about Nikki, she goes, ‘I want to change with the rest of the girls.’”

Natalya also said that the other female talents in the locker room were happy to see her, and it felt like Bella had not missed a beat.

Nikki Bella herself discussed her WWE comeback on her own podcast as well. She talked about the criticism of her appearance and the advice she got from Nattie before the show. You can check out more about it here.