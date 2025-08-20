Natalya: When Wrestling Gets Easy, I’ll Know It’s Time to Retire

WWE veteran Natalya has opened up about her life as a pro-wrestler and knows when it will be time to hang up her boots for good. On Instagram, Natalya reflected on being the first woman to be awarded the prestigious Lou Thesz award. Natalya was open as she spoke about the difficulties in wrestling, adding that if that ever changes, she know it’s time to go.

Like everything worth spending a life chasing,

the wrestling business has never been easy.

It’s not easy today.

It never gets easy, and if it ever does,

I’ll know that’s when it’s time to hang them up.

Natalya’s post comes eight years to the day since she captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship, her most recent singles title. In WWE, Natalya is also a former Divas Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She also holds several World Records, including having the most matches of any woman in WWE history, in addition to the most victories.

Outside WWE, Natalya has been able to show her ‘Nattie’ side, a more violent take on the typically glamorous Superstar. Whether it’s another year or another decade in the ring, Natalya is ready to fight with all she has to call herself a professional wrestler.