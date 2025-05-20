Killer Crossover: 2 More NBA Stars Joining Haliburton as WWE 2K25 DLC (June 25)

Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton has officially confirmed his inclusion in WWE 2K25’s “Dunk & Destruction” DLC pack during a special appearance on Monday Night Raw.

The previously announced downloadable content now has a confirmed release date of June 25, 2025, perfectly timed as Haliburton’s Pacers prepare to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals starting Wednesday.

Perfect Timing for NBA-WWE Crossover

The announcement’s timing couldn’t be more strategic, coming just days before Haliburton faces Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in a highly anticipated playoff series.

WWE has been actively highlighting the existing rivalry between the two guards, recently resurfacing footage of their memorable confrontation from a WWE SmackDown event at Madison Square Garden last June.

Complete “Dunk & Destruction” Pack Roster Confirmed

While the DLC pack was previously announced, WWE has now confirmed the complete lineup:

Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers guard making his WWE gaming debut

– Indiana Pacers guard making his WWE gaming debut Abyss – TNA legend and current WWE producer

– TNA legend and current WWE producer The Great Khali – WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion

– WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Two additional NBA stars – To be announced in the coming weeks

This marks the first official WWE 2K appearance for both Haliburton and Abyss, with the latter never having competed on WWE television despite currently working behind the scenes as a producer.

Triple H Hints at More NBA-WWE Crossovers

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H seems to be doubling down on the basketball connection, responding to recent comments from Knicks forward Josh Hart about NBA players wanting WWE involvement this summer.

My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since Friday. #SummerSlam is coming to @MetLifeStadium in August… https://t.co/C8bId2qRDQ — Triple H (@TripleH) May 19, 2025

“My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since Friday. #SummerSlam is coming to @MetLifeStadium in August…” Triple H posted, suggesting the crossover could extend to WWE’s upcoming two-night SummerSlam event on August 2-3 in East Rutherford, NJ.

The “Dunk & Destruction” pack is the second of five planned DLC releases for WWE 2K25, following the recently released “New Wave Pack.” Fans can purchase it individually or as part of the WWE 2K25 Season Pass when it arrives on June 25, 2025.