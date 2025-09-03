NBC Sports Exec Praises WWE’s Role in Peacock’s Success

NBC Sports President Rick Cordella expressed gratitude to WWE and execs Nick Khan, Paul Levesque (Triple H), and Stephanie McMahon for their five-year partnership with Peacock, which began in 2021.

And a big thank you to @WWE Nick Khan, @TripleH and @StephMcMahon for taking a chance on Peacock 5 years ago, as we were just launching.



But it’s not goodbye. We’re excited to stay a partner of the WWE, with must-watch, Saturday Night Main Events for years to come. https://t.co/klTGmOpbgr — Rick Cordella (@rickcordella) September 1, 2025

Clash in Paris

Commentator Michael Cole gave a public shoutout, thanking Peacock for streaming WWE’s biggest live events.

Cordella’s message was spotlighted during WWE’s premium live event, Clash in Paris.

WWE U.S. Streaming Moves to ESPN

WWE is transitioning its premium live events (PLEs) to ESPN in the United States.

The first PLE to air exclusively on ESPN will be Wrestlepalooza.

Five-Year Run Marked by Innovation

The collaboration brought WWE’s vast library and new events exclusively to streaming, boosting Peacock’s sports presence.

Cordella acknowledged WWE’s early support, “taking a chance on Peacock as we launched.”

Partnership Not Over Yet

Fans can expect more must-see Saturday night wrestling on Peacock.

NBC and WWE will stay partners for select tentpole shows.