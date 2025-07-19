Netflix Reveals WWE Viewership Numbers 

Netflix has released its first biannual viewership report since its landmark partnership with WWE began on January 6, 2025. The data, which covers the period from January 1 through June 30, reveals impressive numbers for Monday Night Raw and some surprising results for the company’s premium live events in international markets.

In a surprising finding, the most-viewed single night of a WWE premium live event on Netflix internationally was not WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble in January topped all PLEs with three million international viewers. This viewership was higher than both nights of WrestleMania 41, which drew 2.4 million viewers for Saturday and 2.8 million for Sunday. In other international data, SmackDown’s viewership peaked at 1.1 million viewers, while the highest-viewed NXT PLE was New Year’s Evil with 500,000 viewers.

The debut of Monday Night Raw on the streaming platform was a huge success, achieving the highest viewership for any episode in the first half of 2025 with 6.9 million global viewers. That January 6th show featured a main event between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, as well as Roman Reigns facing Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. The third highest-viewed episode of Raw during the reporting period was the April 21st show, which featured major storyline developments involving John Cena, Randy Orton, and Paul Heyman’s new faction.

The strong performance in the first half of 2025 sets a high bar for WWE and Netflix. The next major premium live event that will be included in the next report is the upcoming two-night SummerSlam on August 2nd and 3rd, which will be headlined by John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk.