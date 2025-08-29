New #1 Contender For WWE Women’s Title Revealed

A new challenger has been revealed for the WWE Women’s Championship. On the August 29 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Jade Cargill confronted the reigning champion, Tiffany Stratton, in a backstage segment and revealed that she has been named the number one contender for the championship. The announcement immediately reignited the rivalry between the two top stars, who previously faced off at SummerSlam earlier this month.

The verbal exchange between the two was tense. Cargill stated that she was on a different level than the champion, while Stratton took credit for Cargill’s recent success and reminded her that she remains undefeated in 2025, which includes her victory over Cargill at SummerSlam.

The storyline justification for Cargill’s championship opportunity stems from last week’s tag team match, where she and Stratton teamed up to defeat Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. Cargill secured the victory for her team by pinning Nia Jax, a feat that has now moved her into championship contention. It’s unclear when the match will take place.

Jade Cargill es la primera contendiente al Campeonato Femenino de la WWE. pic.twitter.com/2iEz3iPFaO — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) August 29, 2025