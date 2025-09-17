New “Attitude Era Superstars” DLC Released For WWE 2K25

A new downloadable content pack has been released for the WWE 2K25 video game, bringing a host of legendary superstars from the Attitude Era to the current generation of gaming. The “Attitude Era Superstars” DLC pack was officially made available for download today, September 17, adding five iconic wrestlers to the game’s already extensive roster. The new additions include former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry, the New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dogg), former Women’s Champion Victoria, and former European Champion D’Lo Brown.

To celebrate the release, WWE 2K also dropped a new trailer showcasing the new superstars in action. The trailer confirmed that in addition to the five new roster members, the DLC pack also includes over 50 new moves and taunts that can be used in the game’s creation suite. The video also revealed several new additions to “The Island” mode, including new playable characters and arenas for players to explore.

In other news for WWE 2K25 players, it was recently announced that the full game has been added to the PlayStation Plus game catalogue. This means that any fans who subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service will now be able to download and play the game at no additional cost. This follows a recent update to the game’s MyFaction mode, which added several new persona cards, including a popular retro version of AJ Styles that features his iconic TNA theme music, “Get Ready To Fly.”