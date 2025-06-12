New Bloodline Member To Debut On WWE SmackDown?

Hikuleo is slated to be at tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown taping in Lexington, Kentucky, according to a new report from PWInsider. This could signal the long-awaited debut for the star, who has been with WWE for nearly a year.

Hikuleo, the 34-year-old son of wrestling legend Haku and brother of current WWE star Tama Tonga, signed with the company in July 2024. Despite being under contract with WWE and in NXT, he has yet to make an official on-screen appearance for the brand.

The Masked J of BodySlam.net confirmed his travel to SmackDown. The report stated, “Hikuleo has transportation scheduled for SmackDown tomorrow. “

Hikuleo had a decorated career in NJPW from 2016 through 2024. During his time there, he held the IWGP Tag Team Championship with El Phantasmo and also had a run with the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. His arrival may be related to joining Solo Sikoa or Jacob Fatu following their split at the Money in the Bank PLE, when Fatu turned on Sikoa after months of building to it.