New WWE Project Featuring Braun Strowman Announced Despite Recent Release

A new WWE project featuring Braun Strowman has been revealed.

Versant, the name for the bundle of spun-off NBCUniversal and Comcast channels, recently revealed its entertainment programming schedule for 2025-26 TV season.

Alongside SmackDown on USA Network, the list of programming includes a brand-new food show premiering in Fall of 2025, featuring former Universal Champion Braun Strowman as the host:

“Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman” is a new food format with a big appetite. Each episode, join WWE Legend Braun Strowman as he eats his way across America, while on the road for WWE, ordering everything on every menu and trying to down every last bite.”

This is an interesting development as Strowman is among the dozen names the company released as part of their post-WrestleMania 41 cuts earlier this month.

The new show is produced by WWE Studios and BrightNorth Studios, and it lists both Paul Levesque and Lee Fitting as executive producers among other names. So there is no doubt that the wrestling promotion is behind the project.

What this means for the WWE status of the Monster Among Men is anyone’s guess, but it certainly makes the situation between the two parties awkward.

Braun previously had a run away from WWE when he was released during the COVID budget cuts in June 2021. Strowman became part of EC3’s Control Your Narrative promotion at the time and worked on ROH shows before being brought back by WWE in September 2022.