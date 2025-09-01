New Champion To Be Crowned At WWE WrestlePalooza

The fate of the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship will be decided when two of Raw’s very best battle for the gold at WrestlePalooza on September 20. During the September 1, episode of WWE Raw, General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will battle for the gold as part of WWE’s first PLE as part of their ESPN partnership.

BREAKING NEWS: Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will face each other for the vacant Women’s World Championship at the debut of WWE on @espn Saturday, September 20th at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis! pic.twitter.com/lVQu8nrJo3 — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2025

Both women have rightful claims for the gold. Stephanie Vaquer won a battle royal at WWE Evolution to earn herself a shot at the gold at Clash in Paris. Vaquer had been due to battle Naomi before the latter was forced to vacate the gold due to her pregnancy.

As for SKY, she also holds a valid claim for a title shot. SKY lost the Women’s World Championship at Evolution when Naomi cashed in Money in the Bank during her title match with Rhea Ripley. Now, SKY is ready to relcaim the title she lost in controversial fashion.

WrestlePalooza will kick off a new era and a new title reign. Will Vaquer cement her arrival on Raw with a title win, or will SKY prove yet again that 2025 is her year? Only time will tell…