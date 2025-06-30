New Champions Crowned On WWE Raw

The Judgment Day has once again draped itself in championship gold. On the June 30, 2025, episode of Monday Night Raw in Pittsburgh, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

The match saw the now-former champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, defend their titles in a hard-fought battle. However, the combined efforts of Balor and McDonagh proved to be too much, bringing The New Day’s recent heel championship reign to an end.

After the pinfall, the new champions were joined in the ring by their stablemate, Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. The trio posed with their respective titles as pyro went off, making a definitive statement that The Judgment Day is back in a position of power on the Raw brand.

With multiple championships now within their grasp, the faction’s dominance in WWE is stronger than ever.

MOONSAULT FROM JD



COUP DE GRACE FROM FINN BALOR



THE JUDGEMENT DAY ARE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ?#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/0JOd0LYyXp — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) June 30, 2025