New Creative Structure For Lucha Libre AAA Under WWE Revealed

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided the first details on the creative structure for Lucha Libre AAA following its acquisition by WWE. The new hierarchy features a blend of top WWE executives and producers alongside key figures from the world of lucha libre..

In the report, Dave Meltzer detailed the new creative team and the key producers who will be responsible for the on-screen product.

“The new AAA creative structure is that the people in charge of creative is Paul Levesque at the top, with his main creative help being Jeremy Borash, Mark Calaway (Undertaker), Charles Ashenoff (Konnan) and Dorian Roldan. The key producers for the brand are now Matt Bloom, Pete Dunne, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Jack Melendez (Moody Jack), Juan Rivera (Savio Vega), Jose Cordero (Lince Dorado) and one other person whose name I don’t know.”

Meltzer also noted that while Shawn Michaels has provided some input to Paul “Triple H” Levesque regarding AAA, his primary focus remains on his duties with the NXT brand. WWE first announced its acquisition of AAA in April, with the deal being finalized last month. The next major crossover event for the two brands, WWE-AAA Worlds Collide, is scheduled for next Friday, September 12, in Las Vegas, and will be headlined by Dominik Mysterio challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.