New Date Added To John Cena’s 2025 WWE Farewell Tour

Another appearance has been confirmed for John Cena’s 2025 farewell tour. According to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will appear on the August 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

This show will be the official go-home episode of SmackDown before the SummerSlam premium live event, suggesting Cena will have a major role at the summer spectacle. The addition of the Newark date brings the total number of his remaining announced appearances to 18 before his planned retirement at the end of the year.

The updated list of Cena’s confirmed upcoming appearances is as follows:

June 20: WWE SmackDown (Grand Rapids, MI)

June 27: WWE SmackDown (Saudi Arabia)

June 28: WWE Night of Champions (Saudi Arabia)

August 1: WWE SmackDown (Newark, NJ)

August 8: WWE SmackDown (Montreal, QC, Canada)

August 22: WWE SmackDown (Dublin, Ireland)

August 29: WWE SmackDown (Lyon, France)

August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)

October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)