John Cena, SmackDown
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

New Date Added To John Cena’s 2025 WWE Farewell Tour

by Andrew Ravens

Another appearance has been confirmed for John Cena’s 2025 farewell tour. According to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will appear on the August 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

This show will be the official go-home episode of SmackDown before the SummerSlam premium live event, suggesting Cena will have a major role at the summer spectacle. The addition of the Newark date brings the total number of his remaining announced appearances to 18 before his planned retirement at the end of the year.

The updated list of Cena’s confirmed upcoming appearances is as follows:

June 20: WWE SmackDown (Grand Rapids, MI)

June 27: WWE SmackDown (Saudi Arabia)

June 28: WWE Night of Champions (Saudi Arabia)

August 1: WWE SmackDown (Newark, NJ)

August 8: WWE SmackDown (Montreal, QC, Canada)

August 22: WWE SmackDown (Dublin, Ireland)

August 29: WWE SmackDown (Lyon, France)

August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)

October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

Related News