The New Day: No Team Deserves A Shot At Us, This Isn’t Our Final Form

Fans can expect the New Day to hold the World Tag Team Titles for a long time as they’re in no hurry to put their gold on the line. Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive on YouTube, the pair shared that they won’t be defending the gold until worthy challengers emerge. Xavier Woods said:

“No team is currently prepared to fight us for these… if we kill their confidence, that kills their ability for growth. And if you’re not growing, you’re not living. If you’re not living, you’re dying, you’re dead. And that’s exactly what this division is when New Day is not holding these championships.”

Kofi Kingston added that while it may be hard to believe, the New Day works hard to ‘cultivate’ a positive tag team division in WWE. The problem, at least according to Kingston, is everybody else.

“Y’all don’t wanna hear that, but it’s the truth, that is the truth… you think that your favorite tag team deserves a chance to fight for these? Look, man, these teams can barely even keep it together. Every team right now is middle of the road, man. Middle of the pack, no team is better than the other.”

Kingston shared the bold declaration that “this isn’t even our final form,” teasing further developments for the once-beloved tag team. Until that new form is revealed, don’t expect many, if any, title matches, from the most decorated champions in WWE tag team history.