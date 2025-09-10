New Filing Reveals Hulk Hogan’s Assets Including Who Is Not In His Will

A new court filing has revealed who is and isn’t included in the will of the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. His son, Nick Hogan, is listed as the sole beneficiary of his father’s estate, which is valued at nearly $5 million in assets.

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, died on July 24 from a heart attack at the age of 71. According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, the legendary wrestler has left behind a considerable estate.

On Tuesday, Nick Hogan reportedly submitted court documents to be named co-personal representative of his father’s estate. In the filing, he claimed that his father executed a will in 2016, which was later amended four times, with the final amendment being in July 2023.

The paperwork reveals that Hulk Hogan left behind $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, $200,000 in cryptocurrency, and $4 million in connection to his right to publicity. An unknown amount for a potential medical malpractice lawsuit was also set aside. The paperwork did not include his real estate, which is estimated to be worth around $11 million, as it is likely owned by a trust.

Nick Hogan is the sole beneficiary of the estate. His sister, Brooke Hogan, was not listed, following her own request to be removed from the will prior to their father’s death. In previous interviews, Brooke stated that she made this decision to avoid a potential financial battle with her father’s third wife, Sky Daily, and her own mother, Linda Hogan. Hulk’s widow, Sky Daily, is listed as a surviving spouse in the documents.