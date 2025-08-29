New Match Booked For WWE Clash In Paris

A new championship match has been made official for this Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Lyon, France, The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) earned an opportunity to challenge The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

The Street Profits secured their spot by defeating the team of Carmelo Hayes and The Miz in a number one contender’s match. The finish of the bout came after the champions, The Wyatt Sicks, appeared at ringside. Their presence distracted The Miz, which allowed Ford and Dawkins to capitalize and hit their finishing move on Carmelo Hayes for the pinfall victory.

This championship match at Clash in Paris will be a chance at redemption for The Street Profits. They are seeking to win the WWE Tag Team Championships for a third time, and their last reign was ended this past July by the very same team of Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis. The updated lineup for WWE Clash in Paris this Sunday, August 31, is below: