New Match Set For WWE Clash In Paris

The grudge match between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed is now official for the WWE Clash in Paris premium live event. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the bout in a video posted to social media on Wednesday. In his announcement, Pearce explained his reasoning for making the singles match between the two stars.

“Look, if you have paid attention at all, you’ve seen how things have gone down between Roman Reigns and ‘Big’ Bronson Reed,” Pearce said. “Bronson said it himself: Every time he’s in the same place at the same time as the OTC, he leaves the man laying and takes his shoes. Where I’m from, that’s disrespect. And we’re going to find out if that disrespect continues at Clash in Paris because it will be ‘Big’ Bronson Reed one-on-one with Roman Reigns. After all, it’s like the old saying goes, if the shoe fits…”

The rivalry between Reigns and Reed, who is a member of Seth Rollins’s faction The Vision, has become personal in recent weeks. The feud has revolved around Reed repeatedly stealing Reigns’s unique Jordan sneakers during backstage attacks. Reed has taken to wearing the stolen shoes around his neck as a trophy, calling them his “shoe-la-fala,” while Paul Heyman has dubbed him “The Tribal Thief.”

The updated lineup for Clash in Paris is below.