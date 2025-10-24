New Saturday Night’s Main Event Match Official After Big SmackDown Development

A big match has been made official for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This week’s episode of SmackDown featured Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in action against Kiana James. Giulia tried to interfere in the bout, but the current champion managed to pick up the victory. The Japanese star attacked Stratton after the bell, laying her out with an Arrivederci.

This prompted a returning Jade Cargill to make the save, and she sent Giulia and James retreating. Cargill then picked the Women’s Champion up and posed with her, only to drop her again with a lariat. Jade went on to deliver a beatdown on Tiffany, complete with a stomp on the steel steps, among other things.

The former AEW star posed with the championship belt before finally leaving. It was later announced that the two women will meet in a singles match for the title at the upcoming special.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Updated Match Card

The next edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be taking place on November 1, from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. You can check out the updated match card for the show below: