New Title Match Announced For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE has announced that WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch will happen at Money In The Bank. WWE confirmed the match booking this afternoon.

Lynch made a shock WWE return at WrestleMania 41, teaming with Lyra Valkyria after Bayley was attacked backstage. They stunningly won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, their reign was brief, losing the titles back to Morgan and Rodriguez in a Raw rematch.

Immediately after, an incensed Lynch brutally attacked Valkyria, turning heel. Lynch then revealed she orchestrated Bayley’s attack to seize the WrestleMania spot, claiming Lyra “embarrassed” her by losing the tag titles. This ignited a feud, leading to Backlash where Valkyria successfully defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lynch, despite xuffering a broken nose. Lynch attacked Lyra post-match, and on the May 19th Raw, Valkyria retaliated by costing Lynch her Money in the Bank qualifier.

WWE presents the Money In The Bank PLE on Saturday, June 7, 2025 from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. The main card starts at 7 pm ET. Here is the updated card:

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia vs. TBD vs. TBD

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (champion) vs. Becky Lynch