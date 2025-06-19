New Trailer For Amazon’s ‘Heads Of State’ Film Starring John Cena

John Cena is continuing his successful transition from the wrestling ring to Hollywood with a leading role in the new action-comedy “Heads of State.” The former WWE Champion will star alongside Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025.

A new trailer for the movie was recently released, giving fans their latest look at the high-stakes plot. The film, directed by Ilya Naishuller, features Cena and Elba as world leaders who are forced to team up.

Sticking together. Worlds apart.

Heads of State is available on @PrimeVideo July 2! pic.twitter.com/TrQoopyYgp — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 19, 2025

The official plot synopsis reads:

“The UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) and US President (John Cena) have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they’re forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run. Allied with Noel, a brilliant MI6 agent (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must find a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the free world.”

The film also features a star-studded supporting cast, including Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino. This role as the US President continues Cena’s run of major roles in both film and television, including his acclaimed performance as the title character in the DC series Peacemaker.