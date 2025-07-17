New Trailer For ‘WWE: Unreal’ Released

With the premiere date fast approaching, Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming docuseries, “WWE: Unreal.” The exclusive look from Entertainment Weekly reveals more details about the show, including that WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, will serve as the series narrator.

The new trailer features behind-the-scenes footage of top stars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and CM Punk. The five-episode first season, which premieres on July 29, promises an unprecedented look into the WWE creative process and the lives of its superstars.

The series is produced by WWE in partnership with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, Triple H explained the motivation behind the project.

“Our business evolves and so do the expectations of our audience,” Triple H said. “When you look at the track records of Omaha Productions and NFL Films, it felt like we had the right partners in place to pull back the curtain and showcase WWE in a brand-new way.”

To promote the series, stars like Rhea Ripley and CM Punk have been making media appearances this week. As previously reported, Punk shared his mixed feelings about the project, stating that due to his “old school” mentality of protecting the business, he finds the concept of letting cameras so far behind the scenes “really strange,” even while understanding its appeal to the fans.