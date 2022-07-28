New WWE Headquarters Now Displays Company Logo

The new WWE headquarters that’s currently under renovation just took a big step forward.

After decades at the current company headquarters (1241 E. Main Street in Stamford, CT), WWE will relocate to 677 Washington Blvd in downtown Stamford soon. (As of late 2021, the plan was to move in late 2022.)

The new facility is just two miles away.

Reddit user u/BugOperator was in Stamford this week and photographed the WWE logo now appears atop the building at 677 Washington Blvd.

WWE is leasing several floors in the 13-story tower, and will also have a production center in the adjacent seven-story pavilion (per Stamford Advocate).

New WWE HQ

In WWE’s 2020 annual report, the company had this to say about the move:

“Upon completion of our move to the new global headquarters, we expect to sell our owned and operated corporate facility, exit our leased spaces and will evaluate options for our television production studio facilities based on strategic, operating and financial considerations.”

Initial plans for an early-2021 move were delayed in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.