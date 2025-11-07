New WWE Record Set By Giulia

Giulia has officially set a new record in WWE. The SmackDown star is now the longest-reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion in the title’s history, hitting 133 days as champion. This milestone means Giulia has surpassed the inaugural champion, Chelsea Green, who held the title for 132 days.

Giulia captured the championship on the June 27, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown, where she defeated Zelina Vega. Since winning the gold, Giulia has established her dominance on the brand. She successfully defended the title in a rematch against Vega and also retained against Michin. During this time, Giulia has not been working alone. On the July 25 episode of SmackDown, she aligned herself with Kiana James, who now acts as her official representative.

The WWE Women’s United States Championship is still relatively new, having been introduced late last year. Chelsea Green became the first-ever champion on December 14, 2024, at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Premium Live Event. Green won a tournament to capture the title, defeating Michin in the finals. Green’s 132-day inaugural reign set the standard for the championship until it was ended by Zelina Vega on the April 25, 2025, episode of SmackDown. Vega’s own reign lasted two months before she was dethroned by Giulia.

Giulia’s record-breaking reign continues a rapid ascent through WWE since her arrival in 2024. The decorated Japanese star made her official debut at NXT No Mercy in September 2024, confronting then-champion Roxanne Perez. She quickly won the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline and went on to defeat Perez at NXT: New Year’s Evil on January 7, 2025, to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Her 63-day reign as a babyface ended at NXT Roadblock when she lost to Stephanie Vaquer. Shortly after, Giulia turned heel by attacking Vaquer. She was officially called up to the main roster as a member of the SmackDown brand on the May 16, 2025, episode. Just over a month later, she won the United States Championship.

Giulia will not have long to celebrate her new record. Her third title defense is scheduled for the November 7, 2025, episode of SmackDown, where she is set to face the very woman she surpassed in the record books, Chelsea Green.