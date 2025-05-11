Backstage News On John Cena’s WWE Title Reign After Backlash Victory

John Cena will be keeping his WWE title for a while.

The Cenation Leader had his first title defence at tonight’s Backlash PPV after his record-breaking 17th world win at WrestleMania 41 last month.

As expected, Cena managed to win the match against his arch rival Randy Orton. Though the victory did not come without some help and it was intervention from Nick Aldis and R Truth that let to this result.

The interesting thing coming out of the show was the WWE Champion seemed to be reconsidering his stance after his victory. The ‘Thank You Cena’ chants that were heard after the PPV went off air made John stop and think about his actions before he went to the back.

This latest development made many wonder if the company was already winding down on the Cena heel turn that has largely failed to connect with fans and if his title reign could be ending soon.

A new report from Fightful Select suggests that this is not the case however. According to the site the claim from people within the company was that John Cena’s title reign would continue into Summer.

WWE had originally teased Cena’s heel turn at Royal Rumble when he almost attacked Jey Uso after the battle royal. So the face turn will also take some time.

The belief among fans is that Cody Rhodes will take the title back from Cena in time. So the direction for John should become clearer when the American Nightmare returns to WWE programming.