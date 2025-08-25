Next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Location And Date Revealed

The date and location for the next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special have been officially confirmed. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 1, and will take place from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The news was confirmed by FOX 13 Utah, following a new agreement between Smith Entertainment Group and the Utah Sports Commission to bring more WWE and UFC events to the state. The Salt Lake City show will mark the first time a PLE-level event has ever been held in Utah.

The Saturday night special will cap off a full WWE weekend in Salt Lake City. A special Halloween edition of Friday Night SmackDown will also take place from the Delta Center on Friday, October 31.

Chris Barney of Smith Entertainment Group commented on the news in a statement. “We are thrilled that live WWE entertainment and UFC action will return to Utah,” Barney said. “Every TKO event Delta Center has hosted has captivated fans and brought people from across the country into Salt Lake City, creating opportunities to showcase Utah’s world class sports and entertainment landscape.”

It was recently reported that the quarterly Saturday Night’s Main Event specials will now air exclusively on the Peacock streaming service as part of a new multi-year deal.