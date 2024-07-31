NFL Signing Reported to Participate At WWE SummerSlam 2024 Tryouts

The stars will be coming out for WWE’s tryouts this week in Cleveland, Ohio as part of a stacked SummerSlam weekend in the city. Atrilleon “Trill” Williams, 24, who played football for the University of Syracuse, will be among the participants in this week’s WWE tryouts, PW Insider reports. Williams played in 28 games for Syracuse and had 93 tackles and four interceptions over three seasons.

In 2020, Williams put his name forward for the NFL Draft and was signed by both the Miami Dolphins and The New Orleans Saints at different points. With that said, he never officially played for either team.

Williams isn’t the only notable name expected to attend these tryouts as Elijah Holyfield will also reportedly be a part of the showcase. The 26-year-old has played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the practice squads of the Carolina Panthers and The Cincinnati Bengals. Elijah is the son of boxing icon Evander Holyfield, who appeared for WWE in 2007 in a boxing match with Matt Hardy. The elder Holyfield also attended a WWE SmackDown taping years later.

For the first time ever, fans will be able to watch these tryouts in person as part of WWE’s ‘On Location’ experience. In the past, After these tryouts, WWE will host SummerSlam 2024 on August 3, from the Cleveland Browns Stadium. In 2021, tryouts held over SummerSlam weekend in Las Vegas resulted in Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Edris Enofe, Javier Bernal, and Monday Night Raw’s Maxxine Dupri being signed.

Will a future WWE World Champion take their first steps into the squared circle as part of the tryouts this weekend in Cleveland? Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest from the SummerSlam tryouts and the Biggest Party of the Summer!